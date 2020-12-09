The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,873,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

