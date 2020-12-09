TheStreet Upgrades IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) to “B+”

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ IROQ opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

