Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 12,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average daily volume of 1,148 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.