Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,939 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,193% compared to the average volume of 150 put options.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

