Traders Purchase High Volume of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Put Options (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,062 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the average daily volume of 68 put options.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $48.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after buying an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 857,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

