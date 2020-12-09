Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 722 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,213% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

DRD opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

