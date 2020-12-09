Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transcat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

TRNS opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

