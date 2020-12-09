Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 146,296 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

