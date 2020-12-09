TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TRXC opened at $0.71 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $152,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

