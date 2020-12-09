Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

