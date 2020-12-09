Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Burns sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $299,100.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,784,439 shares of company stock worth $406,018,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triton International by 504.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triton International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

