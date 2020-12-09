Truist Financial Corp Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.