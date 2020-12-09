Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 384.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.30.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $12,925,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $566.01 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

