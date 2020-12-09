Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The AZEK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $34.66 on Monday. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $6,651,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $47,355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $7,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.