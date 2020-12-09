Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $320.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.70.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $53,588,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

