Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.71 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.