Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $272.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.00. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.