Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($5.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.25). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

