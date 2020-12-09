UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Critical Comparison

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get UniFirst alerts:

This table compares UniFirst and PhoneX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.81 billion 1.99 $179.13 million $8.52 22.40 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.11 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $185.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than PhoneX.

Volatility & Risk

UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniFirst beats PhoneX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.