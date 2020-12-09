Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper SE (UN01.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.52 ($31.19).

Shares of UN01 opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 161.73. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

