Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,519,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 462,188 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

