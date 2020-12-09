Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

