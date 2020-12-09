V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,925 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

VFC stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -686.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

