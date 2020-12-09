Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

LKQ opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

