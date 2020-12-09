Vestcor Inc Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

