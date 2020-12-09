Vestcor Inc Sells 228 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

