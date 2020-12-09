Vinay Shah Purchases 8,000 Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.21.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

