Vinay Shah Purchases 8,000 Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.21.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit