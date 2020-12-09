W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $406.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

