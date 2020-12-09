Walter George Powell Buys 8,500 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CAO Walter George Powell purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $52,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,563.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

