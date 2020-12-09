Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €57.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.48 ($62.91).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.50. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

