Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.50 Price Target

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €25.28 ($29.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.99. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €27.52 ($32.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

