Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.50 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €25.28 ($29.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.99. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €27.52 ($32.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

