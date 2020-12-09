Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.03.

Comerica stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

