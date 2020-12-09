Wedbush Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. CSFB cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.