Wedbush Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

