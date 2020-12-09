Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,761.98.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,811.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,714.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,549.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

