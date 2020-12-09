Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 188.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trimble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 71.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $2,329,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

