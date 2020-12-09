Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

