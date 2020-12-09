Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,246 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

EMN stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

