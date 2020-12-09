Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,811.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,714.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,549.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,761.98.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

