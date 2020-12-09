Weld Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

