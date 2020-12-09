Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE FHI opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,196 shares of company stock worth $515,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

