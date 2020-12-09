Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,458,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $234.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

