Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,132 shares of company stock worth $4,495,075 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

