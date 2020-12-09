Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 18,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

NYSE:LMT opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

