Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

