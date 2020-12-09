Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. BidaskClub raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

NYSE GOLF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

