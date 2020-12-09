Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

