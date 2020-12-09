Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,596 shares of company stock worth $933,786. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

