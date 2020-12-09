Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

