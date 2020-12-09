Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,486 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 6,984.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after buying an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $234.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

